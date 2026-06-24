Red, White & Mew: Kitten adoption fees waived

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is waiving adoption fees for all cats and kittens June 22–July 5th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is waiving adoption fees for all cats and kittens June 22–July 5th.

Since June 1, 470 cats and kittens have come into the shelter and that’s a lot of little lives that need loving homes. Kittens are especially great in pairs: they keep each other entertained, they’re lower maintenance than dogs, and they bring so much joy.

All adoptable cats are spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccines, with plenty of personalities to choose from. Head on over to meet them and find the one you connect best with.

Learn more at animalcareclt.org and follow @animals_clt.

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