Chris Stapleton brings 9-year-old fan on stage for surprise duet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chris Stapleton made one young fan’s dream come true when he invited 9-year-old Fiona Kelley from Mooresville on stage in Charlotte to sing with him. Fiona joined Stapleton for his 2015 hit “Parachute,” stunning the crowd as she sang right alongside one of the biggest names in country music.

Fiona’s family was nearly front row and Chris Stapleton is one of their favorite artists, making the surprise moment even more special. Her parents were overwhelmed and proud, calling it a true once-in-a-lifetime experience.

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