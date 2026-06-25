Levine Children’s patient designs custom jersey for Charlotte Knights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Knights and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are teaming up for one of their most meaningful traditions: the hospital’s annual entitlement game, a partnership that puts a patient’s creativity in the spotlight and brings fans into the story, too.

At the center of this year’s game is Nick Adair, a Levine Children’s Hospital patient who has been receiving care since a life-changing spinal cord injury last summer. Through his recovery, Nick has leaned on humor, determination, and the things he’s always loved most -especially baseball.

Nick is revealing a custom jersey design he created with the Knights, and the team will wear his jersey on the field on June 27th. Nick partnered with Will Briggs, the Charlotte Knights’ graphic designer, and the two worked together to turn Nick’s ideas into a design that reflects his personality and his connection to the game.

The first 1,500 kids at the Saturday, June 27th Knights game will receive a replica of Nick’s jersey, giving them the chance to wear something created by a fellow fan and inspiring young storyteller. After the game, the player-worn jerseys are auctioned to support Arts for Life, extending the impact beyond the ballpark.

To learn more follow @levinechildrens and @knightsbaseball.

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