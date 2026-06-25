Summer dog grooming tips to beat the heat

Grooming your dog in the summer is important for summer heat safety.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer grooming isn’t just about keeping your dog looking cute, it can be a major safety tool when temperatures climb. Amy Hillis, co-founder of Social Pet Hotel & Daycare joins QC Life to talk about the importance of proper grooming to help dogs regulate body temperature.

Matted fur can trap heat and moisture, raising the risk of overheating. Amy encourages pet parents to learn the warning signs of heat stress, including excessive panting, heavy drooling, red gums, lethargy, vomiting, or collapse.

For most breeds, Amy recommends a grooming schedule of every 4–6 weeks, along with more frequent brushing for long-haired dogs to prevent tangles and mats. She also advises keeping dogs inside when temps rise above 85 degrees, humidity tops 70%, or when pavement is too hot to comfortably hold your hand against it.

To learn more visit socialpethotel.com and follow @socialpetpineville @socialpetcharlotte and @socialpetnorthlake.

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