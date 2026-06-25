UNCINE launches in Charlotte, expanding the mission of Black Girls Film Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sierra Davis, co-founder and executive director of the national nonprofit UNCINE (formerly known as Black Girls Film Camp), joins QC Life alongside Teen Directors Jade Watkins and Camille Satterwhite-Rambert to talk about UNCINE’s launch.

Created to build a broader cinematic ecosystem, UNCINE is designed to amplify unseen youth stories and create sustainable pathways in storytelling, research, and policy and it also includes a scholarship opportunity.

During the 16-week camp, Teen Directors hear from a standout roster of veteran women and men in the film and TV industry, explore a wide range of careers in filmmaking, and ultimately direct their own short films.

UNCINE will host its 6th Annual Black Girls Film Camp Premiere Weekend, June 25–28 in Charlotte, featuring film screenings, panels, an awards ceremony, and more including a Jazz & Breakfast Conversation with Vanessa Bell Calloway on June 27. To learn more visit blackgirlsfilmcamp.org and follow @blackgirlsfilmcamp.

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