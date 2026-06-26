Customize your home look with Galleria Furniture

From living rooms to bedrooms, Galleria Furniture offers comfort, value, and customizable options to help you furnish your space for less.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Galleria Furniture is all about comfort, value, and creating a space you’ll love coming home to. They cut out the middleman and sell directly from the factory to you - helping customers save money without sacrificing quality.

Right now, Galleria Furniture is offering a $3,000 bundle deal that includes a fully furnished bedroom, dining room, and living room. You can choose from a variety of fabrics and colors, and customize pieces to fit your style. Most orders arrive fast, typically within 1–2 days.

You can shop in person at their Northlake Mall and Steele Creek locations. To learn more, visit galleriafurniturenc.com or call 704-979-6281.

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