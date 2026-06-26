Meet the new mascot in town

The Knothole Foundation's new mascot is bringing energy to youth education, community events, and Levine Children’s Hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Knothole Foundation of the Carolinas has a new mascot representing its mission. Tommy Viola joins QC Life to introduce Cosmo the Sheepdog, a lovable new addition created to bring even more energy to Knothole’s youth education and outreach programs.

Cosmo made his first big appearance at the Mascot STEAM event, traveling all the way from Charlottesville, Virginia. The story behind him is just as heartwarming: Cosmo no longer had a home in Virginia, and after partnering with Charlotte Animal Care & Control at the event, the Knothole team was inspired to step in and rescue him.

Cosmo is set to make the rounds at Levine Children’s Hospital and creates a fun, welcoming presence that helps kids feel connected and excited to learn. The Knothole is increasing access and opportunities for underserved youth through a focus on baseball and softball instruction, academic support and life skills development.

To learn more visit knotholecarolinas.org and follow @knotholefoundation.

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