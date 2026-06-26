“Touch Grass” is redefining feel-good music and community in Charlotte

DJ Greased is bringing people together in spaces beyond bars and clubs for music and connection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Makayla Binter with Charlotte Is Creative joins QC Life to introduce Greased (Darryl Mceil), a former Marine who realized how important it is to pursue what you’re truly passionate about. His journey into music started in Raleigh, where he worked security at an EDM club and naturally found himself drawn to the DJ booth.

After connecting with Charlotte Is Creative, Darryl says he found one of the most fun, sincere, and welcoming communities he’s ever been a part of and it inspired him to become a bridge between Charlotte’s nightlife scene and the city’s broader creative community. That’s what led him to launch Touch Grass, a movement designed for people who want to be social and enjoy great music without the loud, overstimulating bar or club environment.

Touch Grass creates a third space where people can gather, vibe, and connect, with music that feeds the soul across all genres. The first event drew about 40 people, and it quickly exploded, with the next event bringing out more than 1,400.

To keep up with upcoming events, follow @stay.greased.

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