This is your sign to adopt a kitten

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve been waiting for a sign to adopt a little kitten, this is it. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is waiving adoption fees for kittens.

They are hosting a free microchip clinic on Sunday, June 28. The first 100 pet owners will receive a free microchip, which gives your pet permanent identification linked to your name, address, and phone number. Microchips are typically placed just under the skin in the neck area.

To learn more visit animalcareclt.org and follow @animal_clt

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