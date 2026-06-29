Water safety for summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Water safety is key to safer family summer adventures. Melissa Hull, author of “Dear Drew: Creating a Life Bigger Than Grief”, shares support, hope, and practical guidance for building a meaningful life in service to others. Melissa is a grief and bereavement specialist who lost her son to drowning six years ago, and she urges families to be mindful about what it truly takes to stay safe around water, especially with children.

She reminds parents that drowning happens fast and is often silent. One of the biggest misconceptions is that you’ll hear it - when in reality, a child can lose consciousness in less than 25 seconds. Never assume someone else is watching your child. Be present, eliminate distractions, put your phone down, and assign a designated water watcher.

Learn more at www.melissahull.com and follow @melissa_hull_. “Dear Drew” is available at all major booksellers.

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