York County Council on Aging meal programs help seniors and their pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - York County Council on Aging provides meals to homebound seniors across York and Chester counties. They noticed many clients were sharing that meal with their pets. For some, it’s the only meal they eat all day, so the Council created a pet support program to help clients care for the animals that bring them comfort and companionship. The program can assist with pet food, basic treatments, and even vet visits, helping seniors keep their beloved pets healthy at home.

Just as important as the meals is the connection. For many clients, the volunteer delivering food may be the only person they see all day - offering both a friendly face and a meaningful relationship. York County Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers to help serve meals at the center or deliver meals to homes.

Donations help expand services like activities, hygiene products, and other essentials that improve quality of life. To volunteer, donate, or adopt a senior, visit yccoa.com or call 803-827-6694.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.