9 things to do in Charlotte this 4th of July weekend: July 3-5, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 4th of July arrives with the SkyShow and Independence Day celebrations.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of July 3-5, 2026.

Matthews Independence Day Celebration (Stumptown Park), Friday 5 p.m.: Kickoff your 4th of July early in Matthews. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, head to Stumptown Park for live music from The Hitmen Party Band, bounce houses, food trucks, balloon twisters and craft beer. Then start heading over to the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews for the third annual fireworks spectacular launching at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

POP 2000 Tour with Chris Kirpatrick of *NSYNC (Carolina Theatre), Friday 7:30 p.m.: Nostalgia alert! If you were born in the 90s and lived your teenage years in the early 2000s, this is the show for you. Hosted by Chris Kirpatrick from *NSYNC, the POP 2000 Tour is a throwback to those classic hits that will take you back to your teens. Relive the songs of the golden pop era and see O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera and LFO live. Tickets start at $59.20.

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Star Spangled Nights (Carowinds), Friday through Sunday: After Fury 325 gets your heart racing, celebrate our country’s independence with a dazzling display of colorful fireworks lighting up the coaster skyline. Synced to patriotic music, feel the American spirit at the border of North and South Carolina for one weekend only. Show is included with your park admission.

Carolina Eucalyptus Festival (Carolina Lavender Farm), Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: It may be a lavender farm, but it’s also home to over 600 eucalyptus trees. It’s time for the 4th annual Carolina Eucalyptus Festival. Walk around through ten different species of eucalyptus trees and pick out your own fresh bundles or take a tree home with you. Try out the farm’s homemade essential oils distilled right at the farm or purchase gifts made from the farm’s lavender and eucalyptus. Admission is $20.

Tread, White & Blue 5K Trail Race (Whitewater Center), Saturday 7 a.m.: Start your holiday breaking a sweat but with a twist. When you register, choose from either the red, white or blue course. The color you choose will determine the 5K trail you follow. Participants will not know where each trail leads until the race. Which will you choose? Registration is $45. Check the Whitewater Center’s schedule for even more of their 4th of July celebration.

4 on the 4th (Symphony Park), Saturday 7:30 a.m.: Can you run 4 on the 4th? 4 miles that is. Soak in the summer spirit with a fun run around the SouthPark neighborhood. Celebrate your accomplishment at the finish line with live music, games, trivia and a festival. New this year is the apple pie eating contest. Registration is $50.14 for adults and $28.74 for the kids mile.

America 250: Charlotte (Romare Bearden Park), Saturday 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and a kids’ zone. Stick around to get a view of the SkyShow Fireworks Spectacular next door at Truist Field. Admission is free.

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SkyShow Fireworks Spectacular (Truist Field), Saturday 7 p.m.: A Charlotte tradition is ready to light up the Queen City again for its 50th anniversary. This year, the Charlotte Symphony will perform Charlotte’s Stars & Stripes Spectacular: a musical tribute to America led by conductor Kwame Ryan. Tickets start at $31.06.

Louis Tomlinson (Spectrum Center), Sunday 7 p.m.: Former member of one of the world’s biggest bands, One Direction, Louis Tomlinson is venturing out on his own again in support of his latest album “How Did We Get Here?” Tomlinson will be joined by special guests The Beaches and Picture Parlour as opening acts. Tickets start at $57.70.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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