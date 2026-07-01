Summer hosting essentials: Designer tips for the ultimate entertaining space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Creating an inviting outdoor setup doesn’t have to mean a full backyard overhaul. Colleen Bute Bennett, Founder and Principal Designer of CBB Design Firm, joins QC Life to share simple ways to build the ultimate summer entertaining space.

Bennett recommends starting by creating zones, so your space has clear areas for dining, lounging, and mingling. Next, she emphasizes that comfort is luxury the more comfortable your guests are, the longer they will want to stay. Lighting changes everything, you can turn an everyday backyard into a resort-like retreat with the right glow.

She also highlights Summer 2026 trends to watch: performance fabrics that feel indoor-quality, oversized dining tables, outdoor kitchens and pizza ovens, rechargeable cordless lighting, and layered greenery in pots as an easy alternative to traditional flower beds.

To learn more visit cbbdesignfirm.com and follow @cbbdesignfirm.

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