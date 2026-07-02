Charlotte Crown tips off at Bojangles Coliseum

The Charlotte Crown prepares for the Jacksonville Waves as the team’s inaugural season builds momentum, fueled by big energy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Crown is gearing up to take on the Jacksonville Waves and there’s not a bad seat in the house at Bojangles Coliseum.

Shaquilla Nunn from the Charlotte Crown sits down with QC Life host Jorge Andres to talk about the team’s inaugural season, the chemistry they’re building, and what it’s been like feeling the energy from the fans. The pieces are in place - now it’s all about spending time together, locking in, and bringing the excitement to the court.

Catch the action, grab your tickets at crownupshot.com, and follow along at @cltcrownupshot.

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