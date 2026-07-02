Discover downtown Kannapolis, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are so many small towns around our area worth checking out, but over the years, Kannapolis may have seen one of the biggest transformations of all.

Kannapolis was once a textile town and now has grown into a place where you can truly spend an entire day downtown without ever getting back in the car. With a walkable layout and a charming, small-town feel, exploring downtown almost feels like stepping into a Hallmark movie.

Over the last decade, the city has added a large urban park, created a social district, and built in something fun to do nearly every day - plus hometown favorites like the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the NC Research Campus. There’s a little bit of everything for everyone, from restaurants and shops to inviting gathering spaces with spots to sit, relax, and connect. There’s even a train station, making it easy to visit and explore.

Kannapolis is truly a gem. Be sure to check out their website for a full list of summer events.

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