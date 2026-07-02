Heat safety for kids: Hydration tips for summer play

A pediatrician from Novant Health shares a few small habits to keep summer playtime safe and comfortable for kids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When temperatures rise, staying hydrated becomes even more important especially for kids. Because children have a harder time regulating their body temperature, it’s essential to make water breaks part of the routine, not an afterthought.

Dr. Sumon Bhowmick, Novant Health pediatrician, joins QC Life to share tips for summer heat safety. A simple rule of thumb: kids should aim for about half their body weight in water ounces per day. So if a child weighs 100 pounds, that’s roughly 50 ounces of water daily - spread out over the course of the day. It also helps to plan outdoor play during the cooler parts of the day, like early morning or evening, and take regular breaks in the shade or indoors. Dressing kids in lightweight, light-colored clothing can also make a big difference.

Parents can also watch for early signs of overheating, like becoming unusually fussy, tired, or irritable, especially after 30 minutes or more outside. Remember to pause, cool down, and take a sip of water - just like water breaks during sports.

To learn more, visit novanthealth.org and follow @novanthealth.

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