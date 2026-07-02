Learn self defense and fight like your favorite fantasy character

A one-of-a-kind self defense class will be at Cordelia Park July 11th, teaching practical and powerful tactics for all levels.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Self Defense in the Park is bringing a lot of empowerment to Cordelia Park this summer. On July 11, Jax Hendrickson, owner and instructor of Igneus Self Defense, will lead a one-of-a-kind, costume-friendly self-defense class at Cordelia Park. Participants will learn foundational self-defense tactics that could save their life whether they show up as a fearless fairy, powerful princess, or warrior witch.

The class is open to all levels and is trauma-informed, creating a welcoming environment for first-timers and experienced students alike. Igneus Self Defense takes a holistic approach to safety and empowerment, built on enthusiastic community, passionate self-devotion, and forceful, practical tactics. Igneus also offers group lessons, private lessons, and helps students protect themselves while building confidence, connection, and strength in everyday life. Your life is worth defending, but it’s also worth living.

For tickets to the July 11th event visit igneusselfdefense.com and follow @igneusselfdefense.

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