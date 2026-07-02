Statesville Football Club brings semi-pro soccer to Iredell County

Statesville Football Club shares how its inaugural NPSL season is creating family-friendly game nights and drawing crowds of up to 1,500 fans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Soccer is growing at every level and it’s gaining real momentum right here in our area. Craig Hollis, CEO and Club President, and Brandon Crouch, Part Owner and Community Engagement/Sponsorship Director of Statesville Football Club, join QC Life to talk about the team’s inaugural season and the excitement building around the club.

Statesville Football Club is a semi-pro team competing in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), based in Iredell County. Home matches are played at Statesville High School, where the atmosphere is designed to be fun, energetic, and family-friendly. The club has even added a new mascot to keep the crowd hyped and it’s working, with an impressive fan base of about 1,200–1,500 people per game.

Beyond the game itself, the club’s mission is bigger: create a place for the community to come together, showcase the story of Statesville, and build a successful program that helps players continue to grow.

For schedules and tickets, visit statesvillefootball.club and follow @statesvillefc.

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