Building Charlotte as a hub for music innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte is welcoming Dr. Diogo Salmeron Carvalho to the Queen City this summer. The São Paulo-born composer, scholar, producer, performer, and professor is joining UNC Charlotte as Assistant Professor of Music Entrepreneurship and Technology, helping build an interdisciplinary curriculum that connects music, business innovation, and technology.

Dr. Carvalho produces music festivals around the world, bringing together composers, performers, universities, orchestras, and arts organizations. Dr. Carvalho is also the founder and CEO of Global Arts United, an international organization focused on increasing access to contemporary music through performance, education, and global collaboration.

Looking ahead, Dr. Carvalho hopes to bring his international experience to Charlotte through global partnerships, artist residencies, exchanges, internships, and entrepreneurial initiatives. To learn more visit globalartsunited.com and follow @globalartsunited.

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