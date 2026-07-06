“Meet2Marry” brings real dating conversations to Charlotte

A dating series is spotlighting Black adults who are serious about love, right here in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mingo and Dionne Shaver, co-hosts and executive producers of “Meet2Marry” join QC Life to talk about a new Charlotte dating show. The idea started with a simple question: “We kept watching TV and asking where are we? Not the drama, not the messiness - where are the Black adults who are actually serious about love and building something?” While most dating shows lean into chaos for entertainment, “Meet2Marry” was created to focus on what it really takes to get to the altar.

Currently in production with guests from the Charlotte area, the show centers on real people and honest conversations, not manufactured moments. Contestants talk openly about what they want, what they fear, and what they’re truly willing to commit to.

The numbers back it up: 46,000 subscribers and 377,000 views built independently on YouTube, with no network machine behind it. “Meet2Marry” is for Black millennials and professionals who want to see real relationships on screen.

To learn more visit www.meet2marry.co and follow @meet2marry1.

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