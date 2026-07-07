A conversation with the cast of “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christian James Stevens, who plays Dracula, and Charlotte-based actor Kiana King, a local understudy for Lucy and other roles, join QC Life guest host Kristen Miranda to preview “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” - a Blumenthal Arts production packed with drama, comedy, levity, and heart. With a cast of just five performers, the show moves fast as each actor takes on multiple characters.

Making his Blumenthal Arts debut, Christian James Stevens stars as Dracula. His credits include Broadway’s “”Leopoldstadt", “New York’s Uncle Stan”, and regional productions such as “Christmas Carol: On Air”.

A local casting call brought in Kiana King, who is making her professional debut understudying Lucy Westfeldt and other roles. Kiana is a Charlotte-based actor currently pursuing a B.A. in Theatre Performance at Appalachian State University.

More than anything, the show gives people a reason to laugh and enjoy comedy together as a community. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” runs July 7–August 9 at Booth Playhouse at the Blumenthal Arts Center. Learn more and get tickets at blumenthalarts.org.

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