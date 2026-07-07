Doggy day trips that change lives

Halfway There Rescue’s Daycation and Staycation program gives foster dogs a fun, safe place to be while their foster families are traveling.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halfway There Rescue is helping more dogs find their way home with a creative program that supports both pups and the fosters who love them. Jaimee Baptiste and Kelsey Miles, foster volunteers with Halfway There Rescue, join QC Life to share how the organization’s Staycation and Daycation options give foster families peace of mind and give rescue dogs valuable experiences that help them become more adoptable.

A Daycation is a daytime outing where a volunteer spends a few hours with a rescue dog - anything from a park visit or hike to a pup cup, relaxing at home, or helping at an adoption event. A Staycation is a short-term, overnight foster that gives a dog a place to stay when their current foster is traveling or busy.

Halfway There Rescue is always looking for volunteers, even one afternoon or one weekend can make a big difference. To get involved, apply to become an approved volunteer or foster through the rescue’s website. To learn more visit halfwaythererescue.com and follow @halfway_there_rescue.

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