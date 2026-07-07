“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” brings a drop-dead funny show to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” is a drop-dead funny show you won’t want to miss. It’s delightfully silly and features a small cast pulling off quick changes as they bounce between multiple characters. The goal is for audiences to find the humor and the hope in everything happening around us. The whole show is under 90 minutes, making it a fun, fast-paced night out.

“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” runs July 7–August 9 at Booth Playhouse at the Blumenthal Arts Center. The show is recommended for ages 13+ due to some adult humor, and tickets start at $28.26. Learn more and get tickets at blumenthalarts.org.

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