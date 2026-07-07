Original Off-Broadway hits at Blumenthal Arts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel sat down with Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Arts, to talk about the original shows generating major buzz in the Queen City. Blumenthal Arts served as a co-producer of the original Off-Broadway production and is now helping bring that same creative vision to audiences in Charlotte.

The production reflects Blumenthal’s ongoing investment in fresh approaches to creating and presenting live theater locally. Charlotte is seeing something that closely mirrors the New York experience, with key members of the original creative team involved. Shows like “Dracula”, “Immediate Family”, and “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” are part of that push.

These original productions don’t just entertain, they broaden what audiences here get to experience, introduce Charlotte to work they might not otherwise see, and create a valuable learning opportunity other markets can build from.

To learn more visit blumenthalarts.org and follow @blumenthalarts.

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