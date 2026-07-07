Rock Hill talk show spanning generations of stories 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel returns to her roots in Rock Hill, SC for a special conversation with Manning Kimmel, Host of Straight Talk at Sub Station II. In Rock Hill, being featured on Straight Talk is a big deal. The show has aired five days a week, 52 weeks a year, for 41 years, and its format is simple by design: no phone calls - just a real conversation between the host and the community members they believe should be heard.

The mission is to get people to take an interest in what’s happening in the community and stay engaged with their neighbors. Long before podcasts, radio was how people shared news, connecting an entire town in real time. Straight Talk carries that tradition forward by focusing on stories and giving people a place to be heard.

That sense of connection is part of why the show broadcasts from the sandwich shop. As a popular spot, it gives people the chance to see the conversation happening in real time. To listen to the full episode visit www.wrhi.com.

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