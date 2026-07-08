9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: July 10-12, 2026

Axl Rose and Angus Young of the band AC/DC perform at the Olympic Stadium in London, Saturday, June 4, 2016. (Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP)-

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big weekend of concerts: AC/DC, J. Cole and NE-YO & Akon.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of July 10-12, 2026.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (Booth Playhouse), opening weekend: Sink your teeth into a new reimagining of the classic gothic tale. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” flips the script on the vampire and puts audiences through a fast-paced, clever and hilarious show that changes everything you know about the Count. Locally produced by Blumenthal Arts and featuring cast members from Charlotte, this is a show for all blood types. Tickets start at $28.26.

Charlotte Knights vs. Nashville Sounds (Truist Field), through Sunday: Step right up to the ballpark for another week of America’s favorite pastime. This time around, our Knights are taking on the Nashville Sounds and is filled with theme nights including NASCAR Night on Thursday, a Grateful Dead shirt giveaway on Friday and fireworks. Tickets start at $20.

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Victoria Yards Summer Spectacular (Victoria Yards), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: Summer is meant to be celebrated outside and what better place than Victoria Yards. Join friends and family at block party featuring live music from Group Therapy, Rob Davis and DJ Captain Chrispy, as well as food and drinks, a vendor market, a kids zone and live painting. Admission is free.

Bad Bunny Night Market (Blume Studios), Saturday 4 p.m: Want to beat the heat this weekend? Head to Blume Studios for the Bad Bunny Night Market, an indoor vendor market filled with dancing, dominoes, food, drinks and more. Think you look like Bad Bunny himself? Enter the lookalike contest for your chance to win a cash prize. Admission is free.

AC/DC (Bank of America Stadium), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Let There Be Rock! Get ready to get “Thunderstruck” with AC/DC rocking Bank of America Stadium this weekend. The “PWR/UP” tour will electrify the Queen City for one night only. Arrive early to catch The Pretty Reckless before the classic rock legends hit the stage. Tickets start at $100.45.

USA vs. Zimbabwe Rugby (American Legion Memorial Stadium), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: The inaugural Nations Cup is coming to the US with an exciting game heading to the Queen City. Catch the USA Rugby team take on Zimbabwe this Saturday at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets start at $25.

J. Cole (Spectrum Center), Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.: J. Cole is kicking off “The Fall-Off” world tour right here in Charlotte with two nights at Spectrum Center. This is J. Cole’s first headlining tour in five years and this latest trek is in support of his latest album of the same name. See what J. Cole has in store for fans before everyone else. Tickets start at $48.40.

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NE-YO & AKON (Truliant Amphitheater), Sunday 8 p.m.: Two Grammy Award winners are hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour called “Nights Like This.” Feel the nostalgia with their era-defining hits like “So Sick” and “Closer,” along with “Smack That” and “Lonely.” It’s the throwback party you don’t want to miss. Tickets start at $35.

Second Chance Book Bash (Urban District Market), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: Looking for a new read? Check out Second Chance Book Bash for a unique way to discover a new book. For $15, you can get a tote bag that you can fill with as many pre-loved books as you can fit. Donations of used books will also be accepted. You can also shop around at the Maker’s Market. Admission is free.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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