Charlotte breweries team up for international rugby beer collab

Town Brewing and Triple C Brewing are celebrating USA vs. Zimbabwe rugby with two limited-release lagers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte is set for international rugby as the USA Men’s National Team takes on Zimbabwe on Saturday, July 11, at American Legion Memorial Stadium as part of the inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup. Two local breweries are raising a glass to the moment. Town Brewing Company and Triple C Brewing Company have teamed up on a one-of-a-kind collaboration, each creating a beer that honors one of the teams, spotlighting community and sportsmanship over rivalry.

Town Brewing Director of Operations Brandon Stirewalt brewed First in Freedom, an American Lager inspired by North Carolina’s First in Freedom heritage and made in support of Team USA. Triple C Brewing owner Chris Harker, who was born in Zimbabwe, created Stone Bird Lager in tribute to the Zimbabwe Sables, making the release especially personal.

Fans can visit both breweries leading up to the match to try the limited releases before heading to the stadium. To learn more visit townbrewing.com and triplecbrewing.com.

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