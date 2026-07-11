Rosé and rooftops combine for the perfect summer vibe

A few magnums of rosé is a recipe for a rooftop soiree celebrating wine, scent, sound, and fashion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer is the perfect time for sips and Brion Cephus aka The Certified Wino is inviting the QC to his latest signature event: A Wino’s Fete: The Summer Affair.

A few magnums of rosé is a recipe for a rooftop soiree celebrating wine, scent, sound, and fashion.

A Wino’s Fete: The Summer Affair

July 12 | 12 PM – 3 PM

Hosted at: @moxycharlotte

Sips poured by: Brion + special guests

Brion + special guests Styles by: @pimpoffashion and @gerlitzkistore

and R&B house beats by: @shes_a_plus

Signature scent by: @noteandaccordperfume

For tickets, head to Brion’s Instagram page and comment “ROSÉ” for a promo code

Guests are transported to the South of France through a premium tasting centered around AIX en Provence Rosé, one of the world’s most recognized luxury rosé brands, plus the vibes to match, with a DJ spinning R&B house tunes and an on-site vintage stylist for an unforgettable summer soiree.

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And if you think rosé is only a “summer wine,” Brion’s sharing that this bottle is best served 365. He shares that this bev is often solely associated with summer, but in actuality it is a great pairing for many dishes, a go-to crowd pleaser, and keeps things light with any vibe.

He’ll get into why the seasonality exists and pouring up even more ways why you should say YES WAY to rosé all year.

A few magnums of rosé is a recipe for a rooftop soiree celebrating wine, scent, sound, and fashion. (The Certified Wino)

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