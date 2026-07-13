Charlotte set to host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game

MLS has announced the full 2026 All-Star roster ahead of the July 29 match in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Major League Soccer has announced the full roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, and the league’s biggest showcase is headed to Charlotte. The match will be played July 29 at Bank of America Stadium, bringing the sport’s top stars to the Queen City.

Charlotte FC will have a strong presence on the All-Star stage with three players selected. Tim Ream earned a spot in the Starting XI after being voted in last month, while Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood were selected by Head Coach Dean Smith.

Fans can also catch the MLS All-Star Skills Competition on July 28 at Truist Field. Tickets for All-Star Week events are available at CharlotteFootballClub.com and follow @charlottefc.

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