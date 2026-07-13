Creating opportunities through sports

Antwain Peay of Baseline Sports Management joins QC Life to explain how to create new opportunities for student-athletes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many kids grow up playing sports, and the lessons they learn can lead to personal growth and even open doors professionally both on and off the field. Antwain Peay, CEO of Baseline Sports Management (and also a teacher and coach), joins QC Life to talk about the opportunities available to today’s athletes.

One of the biggest game-changers is NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), which gives student-athletes the legal right to profit from their personal brand through endorsements, merchandise, and sponsorships.

Building better student athletes A consistent summer routine of clean eating and regular workouts helps student-athletes.

Antwain focuses his approach on guidance on the student-athlete journey, including how to position yourself to get to college, and what to focus on once you’re there to succeed both academically and athletically.

To learn more, visit millions.co/antwain-peay-basketball and follow @baselinesportsmgmt and @thedealmaker3pa.

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