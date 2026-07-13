Explore Jonesville, North Carolina

Jonesville, NC is just over an hour from Charlotte and offers outdoor fun in the heart of the Yadkin Valley - perfect for a weekend trip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Just over an hour outside of Charlotte, you’ll find Jonesville, North Carolina tucked right in the heart of the Yadkin Valley. It’s an easy getaway with a little bit of everything, whether you’re planning a full day of adventure or a relaxed weekend trip.

Start outdoors with the Greenway and Double Bluff, where you can hike, bike, and explore scenic trails, enjoy the fresh air, and take in the views at your own pace. It’s the kind of place where you can stay active, let the kids play, or simply slow down and soak up the surroundings.

When you’re ready to head back into town, keep the day going with a visit to the new public library, or settle in for a show at the 5-star movie theater. To make the most of your visit, spot by the Jonesville Welcome Center to pick up brochures, maps, and local recommendations. The welcome center will give you helpful info on nearby hotels, restaurants, wineries, and other Yadkin Valley favorites. To learn more visit townofjonesvillenc.com.

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