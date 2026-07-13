Helping Charlotte’s creatives shine

CLT Is Creative is spotlighting a student intern who is leveraging media and community storytelling to support local artists.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - CLT Is Creative is spotlighting student intern Elizabeth Onuoha, whose passion for media, community, and the arts is helping connect local artists and strengthen Charlotte’s creative scene.

Elizabeth is a Political Science major at UNC Charlotte with a passion for content creation and strategy. She plans to use her degree to support social media growth in local communities and help ensure every voice is heard. Drawn to the way great stories stay with you long after they’re over, she hopes to create content that helps shape a more connected future. Elizabeth also says her Political Science background gives her a deeper understanding of how communities, economics, politics, and social norms influence the way people engage with media.

The internship opportunity is made possible through UNC Charlotte and the SECU Public Fellows Intern Program, a statewide grant that helps place North Carolina students in community-focused, often paid internships while also providing professional development through the university’s Career Center.

To learn more visit www.charlotteiscreative.com and follow @charlotteiscreative and @lizzieonuoha.

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