Networking 101: Connections build careers

Whether you're looking for your next job, growing your career, or expanding your professional circle, meaningful connections can make all the difference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Networking isn’t just about collecting business cards or adding connections on LinkedIn - it’s about building real relationships that create real opportunities. Calista Phair, Talent Fairy Godmother, HR consultant, and international trainer, joins QC Life to share networking tips. Whether you’re trying to land your dream job or grow your business, doors often open because of the people who know you, trust you, and remember you.

Calista encourages professionals to be known for something specific, because people can’t recommend what they don’t remember. She also stresses the importance of not only networking when you need something - give value before you ask for help. Don’t assume your next opportunity will come from a formal event; networking happens everywhere, from everyday conversations to community gatherings and workplace interactions.

The key is what happens after the introduction. Following up turns a quick meeting into a lasting connection. For more guidance visit calistaphair.com and follow @iamcalistaphair.

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