Seed 2 Sanctuary: How to grow your own luffa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sara Rubens, owner of Seed to Sanctuary, joins QC Life to talk about how you can grow your own luffa sponges right at home. She designs and installs kitchen gardens that don’t just grow beautiful, organic food - they create rhythm, confidence, and a deeper sense of home.

Through Sara’s 1:1 coaching, you’ll learn what to plant, when to plant it, and how to keep your garden thriving without feeling overwhelmed. She will guide you through caring for your garden and help you step into a more garden-centered way of living - because the garden isn’t just about growing. It’s about living.

Once you have that foundation, you can grow with confidence and enjoy your sanctuary, one season at a time. She’s rooting for you! To learn more visit www.seedtosanctuary.com and follow @seed2sanctuary.

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