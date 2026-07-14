Carolina Panthers Fan Fest returns July 31

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Miguel Vargas, Director of Entertainment for The Carolina Panthers, joins QC Life to invite you to the Fan Fest. The Carolina Panthers annual Fan Fest Powered by Verizon will take place on Friday, July 31, at Bank of America Stadium. Fans will have the opportunity to attend the team’s open practice and enjoy performances by Panthers entertainment teams as well as a fireworks finale and laser show. Gates will open at 5 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a variety of pre-event festivities before practice begins. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for autograph opportunities and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased for just $5 on Ticketmaster or through the Panthers website.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.