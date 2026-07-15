CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fantah Hooker (Producer), Malory Todd (Assistant Director), and Lisa Lipscomb (“Mama”) join QC Life to talk about “Blues for Mama”, a powerful stage play set in 1980s Baltimore and underscored by the music of Nina Simone. The story follows Mama and the Blackman sisters as they try to hold their family together while facing long-buried truths, love, loss, and the strength it takes to heal.

As Coot’s mental health worsens, her behavior strains the family’s fragile stability and forces her sisters and Mama to confront what’s happening before it’s too late. After sold-out performances at the Blumenthal and FMU PAC in South Carolina, “Blues for Mama” returns to the Charlotte area at the Fullmore Theater at Matthews Playhouse on 8/9 from 6–8pm. Tickets are available here.

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