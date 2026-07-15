Charlotte’s non-alcoholic bar for an unforgettable night out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Heartbutter Bar is Charlotte’s premier destination for high-end, zero-proof hospitality. They are shifting the social narrative by proving that sophistication, vibrancy, and a memorable night out doesn’t require alcohol. The focus is entirely on the craft of the soft-cocktail, the warmth of the community, and the elevation of the social experience.

Their Road to Launch tour is a series of pop-ups across the city as they refine our beverage program and build community ahead of opening the permanent, brick-and-mortar location in Charlotte in Fall 2027.

The next pop up is July 17th at Lottie’s Cafe called, Wine & She’s. It is a reimagined girls’ night out featuring a curated selection of non-alcoholic wines and a delish candy table to pair. To learn more visit heartbutterbar.com and follow @heartbutterbar.

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