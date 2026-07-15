iWIG is a reusable peel-and-stick eye wig that replaces eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara with one quick application.

Get a full eye look in minutes - no makeup bag needed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mara Porter joins QC Life to talk about her organic invention, the iWIG™. Mara is a four-time Emmy-winning journalist turned Cosmo-recognized beauty inventor, and she created iWIG as a medical-grade, reusable, peel-and-stick eye wig that delivers a complete eye look in one quick application. Th iWIG replaces eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. Comedian Tiffany Haddish discovered it, helping spark viral buzz.

It’s a travel-friendly beauty hack designed to simplify your routine. This is perfect for cutting down your makeup bag, speeding up busy mornings, or getting date-night ready fast.

To learn more visit www.maraporter.com and follow @maraporterbrand.

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