Jellies helps friends check in and show up every day

Jellies is a private daily check-in app that helps friends stay genuinely connected, making it easier to share how you’re doing and ask for support.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jellies is a daily check-in app designed to help you stay genuinely connected to the people who matter most. Each day, you share how you’re really doing using a simple mood scale or an emoji, then add a quick note, photo, voice message, or video. You can send your check-in to private groups or one-on-one connections, and it appears in a feed only those people can see. The goal is simple: if we’re already scrolling every day, Jellies helps make that time more meaningful by turning it into real connection.

If someone is having a hard time, they can tap “I need support” to share what’s going on, access crisis resources if needed, and notify their trusted people without having to find the perfect words. Jellies also sends gentle reminders if someone in your circle goes quiet for too long.

Jellies is available for Apple users and expanding to Android via Google Play. There will be a Silent Disco launch party on Friday, July 24 from 7–10 p.m. at Sip City. To learn more visit www.getjellies.app and follow @jellies.app.

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