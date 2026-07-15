Simple pet fire safety tips can help protect your home and help everyone get out safely if an alarm sounds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pets can accidentally start fires or get hurt by heat sources, so a few simple precautions can make your home much safer.

Keep pets away from stoves, countertops, candles, lamps, fireplaces, and space heaters.

Choose battery-operated flameless candles instead of traditional candles.

Use a fireplace screen and create a 3-foot pet-free zone around fireplaces and chimneys.

Prevent pets from chewing electrical cords and have damaged wiring repaired by a professional.

Keep a pet carrier for cats and leashes/harnesses/collars for dogs near an exit, where you can quickly grab them to secure your pets.

Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them monthly. If the alarm sounds, get out immediately and stay out.

Never re-enter a burning home for a pet—tell firefighters if an animal is trapped.

Baymax is a pup that joins QC Life looking for his forever home! To adopt and learn more visit animalcareclt.org and follow @animals_clt.

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