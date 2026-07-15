Pet fire safety tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pets can accidentally start fires or get hurt by heat sources, so a few simple precautions can make your home much safer.
- Keep pets away from stoves, countertops, candles, lamps, fireplaces, and space heaters.
- Choose battery-operated flameless candles instead of traditional candles.
- Use a fireplace screen and create a 3-foot pet-free zone around fireplaces and chimneys.
- Prevent pets from chewing electrical cords and have damaged wiring repaired by a professional.
- Keep a pet carrier for cats and leashes/harnesses/collars for dogs near an exit, where you can quickly grab them to secure your pets.
- Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them monthly. If the alarm sounds, get out immediately and stay out.
- Never re-enter a burning home for a pet—tell firefighters if an animal is trapped.
Baymax is a pup that joins QC Life looking for his forever home! To adopt and learn more visit animalcareclt.org and follow @animals_clt.
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