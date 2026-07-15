Storm season prep: Steps to stay safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Allison Taylor, North Carolina regional CEO of the American Red Cross, and Loree Elswick, president of the Duke Energy Foundation, join QC Life to share simple storm-season prep and safety tips. Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather hazards in the U.S., so they’re encouraging families download the Red Cross Emergency app for alerts, preparedness tips, and shelter info, and the Duke Energy app to report outages and track restoration updates.

They also recommend three key steps during extreme heat: stay hydrated, stay cool, and stay connected. Drink water regularly, spend time in air-conditioned spaces like libraries or cooling centers if needed, and check on neighbors and others who may be vulnerable. If the power goes out, use the Duke Energy app to stay informed and help your home stay cooler by setting your thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature, closing blinds, using ceiling fans, and doing chores like laundry during morning or evening hours.

To learn more visit duke-energy.com and redcross.org/local.

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