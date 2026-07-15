World Cup buzz inspires more North Carolina kids to play soccer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jamie McLeod, Assistant Technical Director of the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association (NCYSA), joins QC Life as the FIFA World Cup wraps up this week - giving many North Carolina kids a first-ever chance to experience the world’s biggest sporting event happening in their own country.

Major tournaments often turn fans into players, and NCYSA saw that firsthand after the 2023 Women’s World Cup, when interest and new player sign-ups surged. With matches on home soil, families can attend games, join watch parties, and share the excitement together, creating a bigger connection to the sport.

That energy is already showing up on local fields this summer, from kids sporting World Cup jerseys to families asking how to get involved. Beyond the excitement, soccer builds life skills, teamwork, discipline, perseverance, and resilience while helping kids stay active. For families ready to get started, NCYSA makes it easy to find the right fit: visit ncsoccer.org and use the Find My Club tool.

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