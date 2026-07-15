CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Colleen Bute Bennett, founder and principal designer of CBB Design Firm, says great design starts with one simple idea: your home should reflect where you live. North Carolina isn’t just one look, we have mountains, foothills, lakes, farmland, and coastlines. One of the easiest ways to create that sense of place is to let the landscape guide your palette, pulling colors and textures straight from nature.

In the mountains, think greens, warm browns, charcoal tones, and natural stone; in the foothills, soft blues, tobacco tones, and warm whites; and along the coast, sandy neutrals, sea-glass blues, and driftwood textures. To make a home feel truly authentic, honor North Carolina’s craftsmanship by using local materials like natural stone, white oak or walnut, handmade pottery, and artisan textiles. Finally, bring the outdoors in with larger windows when possible, organic materials, natural textures, and real plants.

To learn more visit cbbdesignfirm.com and follow @cbbdesignfirm.

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