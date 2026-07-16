9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: July 17-19, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chris Brown & Usher take over the stadium and Monster Jam roars in.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of July 17-19, 2026.

Usher & Chris Brown (Bank of America Stadium), Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m.:Two legendary names on one stage. Usher and Chris Brown have been entertaining fans for decades with their iconic hits and spectacle-filled shows. Now, they’re combining forces for ‘The R&B Tour’ at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets for the first night sold out so fast that a second show was added in Charlotte to meet fan demand, and looking at Ticketmaster, the demand is definitely there for Usher and Chris Brown. They will be joined by Mario. Tickets start at $89.40.

“The Sandlot” (Fourth Ward Park), Friday 7 p.m.: Watch a movie under the stars this summer with the free Movies in Fourth Ward Park series. This weekend, catch the family-favorite classic “The Sandlot.” Bring a blanket and some snacks and enjoy a free screening and soak in the summer.

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Monster Jam (Spectrum Center), Saturday & Sunday: Spectrum Center transforms into a massive dirt track where 12,000-pound trucks perform the most jaw-dropping stunts right in front of your eyes. Monster Jam comes to Charlotte for three shows only this weekend where you’ll find gravity-defying tricks, heart-pounding action and some incredible racing from these monster trucks. Arrive early for the separately ticketed Pit Party where you can take photos with the trucks, meet the world-class drivers and get a first look at this year’s course. Shows at 12 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. on Sunday. Monster Jam tickets start at $31.75 for standard admission.

The Reset with Davin Youngs (Blume Studios), Saturday & Sunday: Experience music that isn’t just for hearing but also healing. The Reset is a 90-minute music and well-being journey with musician and sound healing artist David Youngs. With improvisational singing, live looping and more, no two shows are alike and guests are fully immersed in sounds and beats for a transformational experience unlike anything else. For an even deeper experience, join the separately ticketed pre-show guided yoga. Tickets are $50.01 and yoga for $20.18.

Carnivorous Pop-Up (Charlotte Regional Farmers Market), Saturday 8:30 a.m.: Check out the carnivorous plant pop-up at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market where you can explore the strange and wild world of bug-eating plants. From Venus flytraps to sundews, watch these beautiful species in action and take one home. Arrive early to get the best selection. Admission is free.

Market on Camden (Camden Road, South End), Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: It’s a small business takeover in South End as Camden Road shuts down for over 120 local vendors. Shop small this Saturday and support your community selling everything from unique art to handmade goods and food. Admission is free.

Chicago & Styx (Truliant Amphitheater), Saturday 7 p.m.: The classic rock legends Styx and Chicago are co-headlining their first tour together with “The Windy Cities Tour.” With both bands born in Chicago, relive the hits that rocked the 70s and beyond like “Come Sail Away” and “You’re the Inspiration.” Tickets start at $27.50.

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Moana Brunch (Urban District Market), Sunday 9:30 a.m.: How far will you go for a brunch celebrating the new Disney live-action movie? Dress in your Hawaiian best and enjoy a luau-themed brunch buffet along with hula dance lessons, plenty of photo opportunities and a performance by the Aloha Island Hula Girls. Admission is $30.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (Booth Playhouse), ongoing: Sink your teeth into a new reimagining of the classic gothic tale. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” flips the script on the vampire and puts audiences through a fast-paced, clever and hilarious show that changes everything you know about the Count. Locally produced by Blumenthal Arts and featuring cast members from Charlotte, this is a show for all blood types. Tickets start at $28.26.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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