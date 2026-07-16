Inspiring others one move at a time

Bella Adlah is still chasing her Rockette dream after becoming paralyzed at 15 and she’s bringing dance to children’s hospitals through Hope in Every Beat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel spoke with dancer Bella Adlah about accessibility, grace, and high kicks - and how she’s redefining what’s possible in the dance world. Bella grew up dreaming of becoming a Rockette, and even after becoming paralyzed from the waist down at 15, she never let go of that goal. She shares the joy dancing has brought her, from performing to spending time in New York City and pursuing her Rockettes dream.

Bella said the Rockettes audition process was an incredible experience, not only because she was able to audition with her needs supported, but because she met other dancers who encourage her and support her dreams.

That same drive also led Bella to create Hope in Every Beat, a movement-based organization that brings dance and art into children’s hospitals and schools. Inspired by her desire to dance with her sister again and to create meaningful movement in hospital spaces, Bella’s mission is to help kids feel seen and represented through music, art, and even everyday life.

Learn more at hopeineverybeat.org and follow along on Instagram @hopeineverybeat and @bellaadlah.

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