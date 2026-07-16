Say “yes way” to rosé: The Certified Wino shares the ultimate summer vibe

The Certified Wino joins QC Life to celebrate rosé summer, where rooftops, storytelling, fashion, and even a rosé-inspired signature scent set the tone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brion Cephus (aka The Certified Wino) joins QC Life to toast to Rosé Summer, because the vibe is simple: say yes way to rosé. Add a rooftop, a warm breeze, and a chilled glass, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for summer.

Brion says wine is a storyteller’s beverage meant to be experienced, shared, and enjoyed in social moments where it becomes the accent that makes the conversation even better. He’s taking that idea beyond the glass, too: Brion recently created a signature scent inspired by the tasting notes of rosé, bringing wine culture into an entirely new lane.

He’s also blending fashion and wine, proving that rosé season isn’t just something you drink - it’s something you live. For upcoming events, wine tours, and more, visit www.thecertifiedwino.com and follow @thecertifiedwino.

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