Understanding ADHD at work

Ashley Mangione, executive functioning coach joins QC Life to break down how ADHD can show up at work and how to navigate it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Adult ADHD at work is often misunderstood. Ashley Mangione, executive functioning coach joins QC Life to share five key truths that can change the way you see it:

Reframe it: ADHD at work is an executive functioning challenge, not a focus problem - think task initiation, time estimation, organization, and working memory. Name the shame: “I can’t get it together” is a common feeling, and the shame can be a bigger barrier than the workplace problem itself. Task initiation is the hidden killer: Even brilliant people can stall on dreaded or overwhelming tasks - it’s not laziness, it’s a real hurdle. Time blindness costs careers: Underestimating time can make someone seem unreliable, even when they’re trying hard and working nonstop. Should you disclose ADHD?: Maybe, maybe not - it’s a personal call, but accommodations aren’t special treatment; they help ADHD employees thrive and often make work better for everyone.

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