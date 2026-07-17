Carnivorous plants pop-up at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For one day only, Carnivorous Plants by Kenny Coogan is popping up at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market Saturday July 18 from 8:30 AM–1:00 PM and they’re bringing a jungle of jaw-dropping plants with it. Kenny owns the largest state certified carnivorous plant nursery located in Winston Salem.

Step into the strange and fascinating world of plants that eat insects. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just plant-curious, this is your chance to see (and take home) species you won’t find at your average garden center. This is more than a plant sale - it’s a chance to see nature’s weirdest adaptations up close and learn how to grow them at home. To learn more visit kennycoogan.com and follow @carnivorousplantsbykennycoogan.

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