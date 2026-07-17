Charlotte FC returns to the Fortress

Come out and cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on Atlanta United on July 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eric Kraukauer, Charlotte FC Club Ambassador joins QC Life to invite the community to the Charlotte FC match against Atlanta United on July 22nd at 8:15pm at Bank of America Stadium.

This is the first game back for another playoff push after a two month break. It is Ashley Westwood Bobblehead Night and there will be other special such as: $1 Hot Dogs, $5 beers and Joey Chestnut will be there!

To learn more visit charlottefootballclub.com and follow @CharlotteFC.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.