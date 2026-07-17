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Charlotte FC returns to the Fortress

Charlotte FC returns to the Fortress Come out and cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on Atlanta United on July 22.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eric Kraukauer, Charlotte FC Club Ambassador joins QC Life to invite the community to the Charlotte FC match against Atlanta United on July 22nd at 8:15pm at Bank of America Stadium.

This is the first game back for another playoff push after a two month break. It is Ashley Westwood Bobblehead Night and there will be other special such as: $1 Hot Dogs, $5 beers and Joey Chestnut will be there!

To learn more visit charlottefootballclub.com and follow @CharlotteFC.

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