Lemonade for a cause: Support children entering foster care

Isaiah 117 House lemonade stands are raising awareness and funds to help comfort children entering foster care while they wait for placement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Isaiah 117 House provides a safe, welcoming home where children can stay while they wait for foster placement, instead of waiting in a child welfare office. Children often enter foster care with very few belongings and during one of the most traumatic days of their lives. Isaiah 117 House gives them clean clothes, a warm meal, a place to sleep, toys, and compassionate volunteers who help them feel safe and cared for.

Their house also supports foster families and DSS by giving families time to prepare their homes before welcoming a child, and allowing caseworkers to focus on finding the best placement instead of scrambling to meet immediate physical needs.

Isaiah 117 House is hosting Lemonade stands to raise awareness and support for children entering foster care. The event will bring together community members, local businesses, churches, and supporters to learn more about their mission and how they can help provide comfort and hope to children in crisis. Proceeds and support from the events help to continue serving children and expanding Isaiah 117 House into additional communities.

To learn more visit isaiah117house.com and follow @isaiah117house.

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